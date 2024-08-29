New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Shares Down 2.1%

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.65. Approximately 150,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 195,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.46.

New Found Gold (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

