New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) vs. EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Financial Comparison

EVE and New Horizon Aircraft are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

EVE has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A -$127.66 million ($0.45) -6.20 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A

This table compares EVE and New Horizon Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -86.23% -55.66% New Horizon Aircraft N/A -22.73% -6.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EVE and New Horizon Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 0 2 0 3.00 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVE currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Given EVE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EVE is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida. Eve Holding, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Embraer S.A.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

