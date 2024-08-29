New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.80. 2,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

