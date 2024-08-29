New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.88. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 3,010 shares.

New Zealand Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17. The company has a market cap of C$13.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a negative net margin of 152.34% and a negative return on equity of 81.07%. The business had revenue of C$0.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

