Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after buying an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.