Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Rachel Morgan Sells 6,196 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NXST stock opened at $169.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after purchasing an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

