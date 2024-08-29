NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.33. NextNav shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 341,926 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Neil S. Subin bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Subin bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $692,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,365,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,367,273.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NextNav Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $880.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 134.05% and a negative net margin of 2,181.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NextNav by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextNav by 9.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NextNav by 19.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NextNav by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in NextNav by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

