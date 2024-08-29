Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.41. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NXR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexus Industrial REIT

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $748,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

