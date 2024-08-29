Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 1,703 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $110,115.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 2,325 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $150,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $2,280,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $2,264,150.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryan Specialty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.