Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 2,325 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 2,325 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $150,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,709.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,703 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $110,115.98.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $2,280,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $2,264,150.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $69.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

