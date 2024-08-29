NIO (NIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. NIO has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NIO opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

