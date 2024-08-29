NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Short Interest Update

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the July 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 210.0 days.

NKT A/S Trading Up 15.6 %

OTCMKTS NRKBF opened at 95.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 83.52 and its 200-day moving average is 74.90. NKT A/S has a 12-month low of 80.04 and a 12-month high of 95.91.

About NKT A/S

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Solutions, Applications, and Service & Accessories segments. The company offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore cables; medium voltage, dynamic, and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

