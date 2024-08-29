Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.51

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 4674407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

