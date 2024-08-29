Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Nomura Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.59. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the first quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

