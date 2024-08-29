Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nomura
Nomura Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the first quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Salesforce Beats Earnings, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.