Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the July 31st total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nomura Real Estate Price Performance

NMEHF stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Nomura Real Estate has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

