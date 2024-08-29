Nordstrom, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 101.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

