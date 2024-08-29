Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nordstrom updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

