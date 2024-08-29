Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.