Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.55-14.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.77 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.

JWN stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

