Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

