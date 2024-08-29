Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $21.01. Nordstrom shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 406,213 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 118,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 42,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

