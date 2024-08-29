Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $22.00. Nordstrom shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 2,813,321 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $23,572,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,271 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,065,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 169,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 102,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

