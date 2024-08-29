North American Construction Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE:NOA opened at C$25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$683.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$23.59 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.73.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 3.9693252 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, with a total value of C$165,900.00. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

