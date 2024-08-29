North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Up 47.3% in August

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the July 31st total of 198,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $742,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 350,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 121,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 686.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

