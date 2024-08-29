Northeast Investment Management Acquires Shares of 3,705 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $89.28.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.