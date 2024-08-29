Northeast Investment Management Makes New $200,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE XYL opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.35. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

