Northeast Investment Management Sells 23 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $481.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

