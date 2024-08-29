Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE NSTB opened at $0.00 on Monday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

