Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $16.01 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 9,495 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 74,367 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,964 shares of company stock worth $6,245,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $410.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

