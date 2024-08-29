Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 89,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 37,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Notable Labs from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs comprises about 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 9.21% of Notable Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Notable Labs Company Profile

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment.

