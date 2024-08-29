NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.28. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 944,165 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

