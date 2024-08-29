NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $11.52 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.9% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 26,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Apple by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 90,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 21,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

