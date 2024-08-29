NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 160,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,306,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 110,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

