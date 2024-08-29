NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in August

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the July 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NS Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Thursday. NS Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.
NS Solutions Company Profile
