NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

NTT DATA Group Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $15.25 on Monday. NTT DATA Group has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NTT DATA Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

