Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Ntt Data Stock Down 0.2 %
Ntt Data stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. Ntt Data has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $16.93.
Ntt Data Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ntt Data
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.