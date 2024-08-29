Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Ntt Data Stock Down 0.2 %

Ntt Data stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. Ntt Data has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $16.93.

Get Ntt Data alerts:

Ntt Data Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.