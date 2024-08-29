Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NU were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at $88,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Down 2.7 %

NU opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NU shares. UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

