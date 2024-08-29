Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $448.49 million, a P/E ratio of -150.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

