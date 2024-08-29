Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.17. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

