Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

