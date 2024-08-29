Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Mark Thompson Buys 3,350 Shares of Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.49 per share, with a total value of C$216,041.50.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Mark Thompson bought 3,500 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Mark Thompson acquired 630 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,444.30.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Mark Thompson acquired 140 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.61 per share, with a total value of C$9,745.40.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE NTR traded down C$0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.43. 1,419,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$61.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.37.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

