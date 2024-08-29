Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 39.9% in August

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the July 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. This is a boost from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

