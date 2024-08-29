Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NNY opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 114,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

