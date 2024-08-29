Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NNY opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.