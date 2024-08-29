Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.94

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.43. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 60,819 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.