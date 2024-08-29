Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.94

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.43. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 60,819 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 59,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.