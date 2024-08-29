Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.94

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQPGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.43. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 60,819 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 59,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

