Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Short Interest Up 45.5% in August

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NPFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.80. 8,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

