Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.85. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

