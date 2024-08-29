Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Down 1.4%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 37,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,483,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Nuvve Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvve stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3.21% of Nuvve as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

