NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.71. 86,880,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,578,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock valued at $599,173,182. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 886.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10,796.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 563,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 558,159 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 32,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 29,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after buying an additional 266,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

