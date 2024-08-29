NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.05.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock valued at $599,173,182. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.