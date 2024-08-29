NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $140.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock worth $599,173,182. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

